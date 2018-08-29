PETA creates billboard against Oswald's Bear Ranch Video

NEWBERRY -- PETA is yet again going after Oswald's Bear Ranch with accusations of abuse and neglect. And now, they're taking these accusations to the streets.

PETA has established a mobile billboard that will circulate the roadsides of Newberry from now until September 3rd, for 9 hours per day.

The billboard reads, "Your Ticket. Your Fault. Cubs are suffering for photo ops at Oswald's Bear Ranch."

Oswald's Bear Ranch has been investigated and cleared of any neglect multiple times. Now they say, they're getting their legal team involved.

Monte Oswald, Chief Information Officer, Oswald's Bear Ranch, explains, "We're tired of it and we think if we take legal action now, maybe hit them in the pocket book where it's going to hurt them because they won't be able to get the $19 a month from the people they solicit these poor animals for. The billboard that they're using now doesn't even have our animals in it. It's sad that they do this kind of thing. But, a lot of our guests that have actually come here to see the bears - they know what it's all about. And so they're not swayed about PETA's ludicrous accusations."

