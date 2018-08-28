PETA launches mobile billboard targeting Oswald's Bear Ranch

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWBERRY -- PETA has established a mobile billboard targeting Oswald's Bear Ranch that will circulate along the roadsides of Newberry from now until September 3.

The billboard that reads, "Your Ticket, Your Fault. Cubs are Suffering for Photo Ops at Oswald's Bear Ranch," will circle the area around the notorious Newberry-based roadside zoo for 9 hours each day. PETA says that the billboard aims to persuade viewers to never support Oswald's "cruel and exploitative use of bear cubs in photo ops."

Local 3 reached out to Dean Oswald, owner of Oswald's Bear Ranch, who says this isn't the first time PETA has targeted the ranch.

"This is the fourth time they've come after us," Oswald said. He also continued to explain that within a short amount of time, one inspector from MIOSHA and two inspectors from the USDA paid a visit to the ranch following accusations by PETA.

Oswald said that in every instance, the ranch was cleared 100% and was found to be following all regulations.

"This shameless facility has made a business out of encouraging people to use terrified baby bears as social media fodder," says PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Law Enforcement Brittany Peet. "PETA is calling on Oswald's Bear Ranch to pull the plug on its indefensible bear cub photo ops and urging the public not to buy a ticket to this or any other animal-exploiting shtick.

But according to Oswald's website, the bear ranch serves as a safe-haven to "abused and neglected bears by rescuing them from various harmful circumstances." The ranch is also used to educate students on the rescued cubs, and the importance of protecting black bears and their environment.

Oswald told Local 3, "The PETA situation has now become strictly harassment - and now I'm considering turning things over to my attorney in Lansing."