Peter White Public Library celebrates renovation project

MARQUETTE– The Lake Superior Community Partnership (LSCP) recently assisted Peter White Public Library with a ribbon cutting to celebrate their recent library renovation project.

A $4.2 million dollar capital improvement project, approved by voters in November 2017 renovated and updated library spaces, services, and technologies at the library.

“I’m proud of all the library staff. I know it was difficult to keep the library running throughout construction, but they made it look easy,” said Peter White Public Library Board President, Anne Donohue.

Integrated Designs, Inc. played an integral role in helping design spaces for the project and Closner Construction did an excellent job overseeing the project from April 2018 until June 2019.

Crews repaired a large crack on the historic 1904 building facade and foundation, as well as repairing the roof, resealing the windows, and installed a new chiller.

The original Front Street stairs were also rebuilt after inspections revealed structure failure.

Youth Services was completely renovated, adding more space to accommodate a new programming room and new Tween Area.

The Main Level was renovated to allow for easier access to collections, make the Friends of the Peter White Public Library Bookstore easier to find, and create a vending/eating area for library visitors.

Retired Librarians started a fundraising campaign to add a new Reference Desk on the Upper Level.

The group raised over $14,000 toward the desk project.

Three new group study rooms were built on the Upper Level, as well as a new Local History Research Room.

“I really liked walking up the stairs to the Upper Level and looking over the new Reference Desk at the view of Lake Superior and this beautiful city,” Donahue said.

The carpet was replaced throughout the building, along with lighting fixtures, wiring, and technology upgrades.

Other updates include: a new book drop installed inside the parking lot entrance doors, installation of optional self-check machines for families on the Lower Level and Main Level, a complete overhaul of the library elevator, new soft-seating on every level, and a reception/gathering area on outside the Community Room, Youth Services and MACC.

The Peter White Public Library serves the City of Marquette and five surrounding contracted townships, totaling 36,000 people.

For more information, contact the Lake Superior Community Partnership at (906) 226-6591. Prepared by Kennan Marana.

