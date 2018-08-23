Peters Announces Subcommittee Hearing on PFAS Contamination

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Federal Spending Oversight & Emergency Management Subcommittee to Hold Hearing on Federal Role in PFAS Chemical Crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Gary Peters (MI) today announced that the Subcommittee on Federal Spending Oversight and Emergency Management will hold a hearing on Wednesday September 26th at 2:30pm entitled “The Federal Role in the Toxic PFAS Chemical Crisis.” Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) have been used for decades in firefighting foams and other industrial applications at military bases, airports and manufacturing facilities. PFAS are linked to health problems including certain cancers, and families across Michigan and the nation have been exposed to PFAS through contaminated drinking water. Last month, residents in two Michigan communities were advised to stop drinking their water due to elevated PFAS levels.

“Michiganders across the state have been unknowingly and involuntarily exposed to harmful PFAS chemicals, and they deserve a clear picture of both the full extent and long-term effects of the contamination,” said Senator Peters, Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Federal Spending Oversight and Emergency Management. “I am pleased that this hearing will help shed light on the PFAS problem, determine the necessary steps to clean up the contamination and get some answers for the Michigan families, service members and veterans, who were exposed to toxic PFAS chemicals.”

A member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, Peters included language in the annual defense bill signed into law earlier this month urging the Department of Defense (DoD) to develop fluorine-free firefighting foams. In March, Peters also helped secure $10 million to fund a Centers for Disease Control (CDC) health study reviewing the health impacts of continued PFAS exposure.

Hearing witnesses will be announced at a later date.