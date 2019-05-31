Petunia Pandemonium brightens up Marquette

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE– The city of Marquette is putting on its summer look.

The 31st annual planting of Petunia Pandemonium started today on the west side of South Front Street.

Volunteers and more than 200 Bothwell Middle School students were along US 41 this morning planting 24 different types of flowers.

The flowers will make a colorful statement all summer and will be pulled out in late October.

Barb Kelly is the Chairperson for the Petunia Pandemonium. She says, “Many tourists come through here, get out of their cars and take pictures. People tell me all the time how happy it makes them. It makes them smile. It’s really a wellness thing, not only that it just sends such an image of community pride.”

The Marquette Beautification and Restoration Committee has spent nearly half a million dollars to fund this project over the last three decades.

Petunia Pandemonium continues tomorrow at 10 a.m. near the roundabout on South Front Street…so be careful if you’re driving in that area.