Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore starts to reopen some of their attractions

ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — With much of the world opening back up, people are starting to enjoy the outdoors the Upper Peninsula is known for.

In March, most of the country shut down due to the COVID-19 virus.

Seasonal employees and most of the Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore park employees had to wait months before being able to go back to work.

“Well like everyone, we are adapting as we learn more,” said Susan Reece, Chief of Interpretation and Education at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

“We’ve been following federal and state and local CDC guidelines for getting the park open, and with everything, we’ve done pretty well.”

But, the time has come to enjoy most of what makes the National Lakeshore a special place during the summer.

“The trails are in great shape,” said Reece.

“We have a hundred miles of trails, you can go visit waterfalls, you can hike along the top of the cliffs along the North Country Trail. Our beaches, especially our right now and this week with the hot temperatures. Commercial kayaker companies are out there taking people out on Pictured Rocks cruises are taking people out along the shorelines.”

The Lakeshore park, all of the trails, most of the backcountry campsites, Little Beaver Lake, and Twelvemile Beach are currently open.

But, there are still a few attractions still unavailable.

Hurricane River Campgrounds, the Au Sable Lighthouse, and the Pictured Rocks Visitor Centers are closed, and Susan said they were unsure of when they will reopen.

“We just ask that everybody recreates responsibly,” said Reece.

“Kind of plan ahead, know where you want to go, know your limits. Also, keep it with you. If you brought something intake it with you, trash pick-up. Our restrooms, go before you come to the park, we do not have the hand sanitizer, so washing hands is a difficult thing right now in the park.”

Susan said that having these parks and trails open has helped the community transition back into normalcy, but she hopes that their visitors continue to abide by the social distancing recommendations to keep the general public safe.

“Even with everything going on, we’re hoping that people can still find ways to come out and enjoy the park, but again, just take responsibility in your hands. Be careful, respect others, socially distance whenever you can, and enjoy the place.”