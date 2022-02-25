SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A pilot from Delta County walked away uninjured after landing his single-engine plane Thursday afternoon on Indian Lake west of Manistique. Mark Meyer of Escanaba took off from Manistique Airport and had spent around two hours in the air before losing engine power.

Dispatchers notified emergency responders at 3:24 p.m. that the plane flying above Indian Lake was reportedly experiencing engine problems. After unsuccessfully restarting the engine, Meyer landed the plane on the frozen lake surface about eight miles from the airport at 3:32 p.m.

Within a few minutes, Michigan DNR Conservation Officer Rob Freeborn arrived at the site aboard a snowmobile.

“We’re all grateful that Mr. Meyer’s skills allowed him to safely land the aircraft he was piloting on the frozen lake without injuring himself or anyone else, this is the best outcome we could ask for in an emergency situation like this,” said Asst. Chief Dave Shaw of the DNR Law Enforcement Division.

Landing on the snow-covered surface resulted in the plane’s landing gear breaking. This caused the aircraft to slide on the ice, damaging the body of the plane.

Meyer’s flight instructor was able to remove the plane from the ice a few hours later using a side-by-side off-road vehicle. According to Shaw, the plane was removed safely without harming any resources.

Shaw says the DNR officers were in communication with the Federal Aviation Administration. Law enforcement officers from the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and Michigan State Police troopers assisted the DNR.