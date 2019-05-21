Plan to support Michigan’s mining industry clears House

FILE–In this June 7, 2013, fie photo provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, scientists, from left, Christine Dowling, Adam Benthem, and David Naftz collect soil samples on the Canyon Mine property in Arizona. More than a quarter of the way into a 20-year ban on the filing of new mining claims around the Grand Canyon, […]

MICHIGAN — State Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) introduced House Bill 4227 earlier in February of this year. The plan, House Bill 4227, establishes a commission to help increase mining opportunities in Michigan. The legislation is a product of the Upper Peninsula’s state representatives working together to bring policies that work for the region’s economy and residents.

Cambensy previously made a statement on this bill saying, “Our roots in the U.P. began in mining, and it was good to see this bill recognized and supported at our state capitol in Lansing. The next generation of mining will incorporate new technology and high-paying jobs while also protecting the environment, proving that it’s not an either-or decision when it comes to the economy and our natural resources.”

State Rep. Beau LaFave, of Iron Mountain, and State Rep. Greg Markkanen, of Hancock, today said that this bill has cleared a major hurdle.

“Our core mining industry has been hampered by a lack of coordination among stakeholders, regulators and communities, and I look forward to the implementation of a committee to put an end to those roadblocks,” Markkanen said. “This advisory committee would help us bridge the gap and bring more quality jobs to our communities.”

LaFave noted that this plan next goes to the Senate for approval before it reaches the governor’s desk.

“Through bipartisan cooperation, we have an opportunity to grow this important industry right here in Michigan. Mining is both part of our Upper Peninsula history and crucial for making our modern lifestyle possible,” LaFave said. “From the raw materials for infrastructure projects to the minerals needed to build computers and cell phones, we count on mines for these resources. This advisory committee is intended to bolster this important industry, protect our natural resources and keep our workers and communities safe.”

The proposal would create a two-year, fifteen-member advisory committee charged with developing recommendations to:

Evaluate government policies that affect the mining and minerals industries.

Develop public policy strategies to enhance the growth of the mining industry.

Advise and bolster partnerships between industry, institutions, funding groups, environmental groups and state and federal agencies.

The plan was approved overwhelmingly by the House, 107-1, and next moves to the Senate for consideration.

Local 3 News has reached out to Rep. Sara Cambensy for an update statement.