Police investigate suspicious death in Munising

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MUNISING– According to a press release sent to Munising News, around 8:00 p.m. yesterday, May 30, the Munising Police Department responded to a report of a 58-year-old man who was unresponsive at his home in Munising.

Alger County EMS responded and pronounced the man deceased.

The Munising Police Department is currently investigating this as a suspicious death.

Officers were assisted by detectives from the Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police Crime Lab and deputies from the Alger County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigation is in its early stages. More information will be released as the investigation progresses and the appropriate notifications are made.