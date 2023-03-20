EWING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – A deadly car fire in southern Marquette County is under investigation by Michigan State Police (MSP).

Troopers from the MSP Negaunee Post were dispatched at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Friday, March 17 to a report of a vehicle on fire on West Maple Ridge Road in Ewing Township, according to a release from MSP. The vehicle was reported to be on fire in the middle of the roadway.

Fire department personnel arrived at the scene and were reportedly able to extinguish the fire before law enforcement arrived.

After the fire was extinguished, responders discovered the remains of one person inside the vehicle.

Responders notified detectives from the MSP Negaunee Post to assist in the investigation. The Michigan State Police, Marquette Forensic Lab was also requested to assist in the investigation.

The identity of the person has not yet been identified. An investigation into the incident remains ongoing at this time.

Tri-Township Fire Department assisted in responding to the incident.