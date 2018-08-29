Police looking for suspects after drive-by shooting in Ishpeming

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy: MGN Online

ISHPEMING-- Around 10:00 p.m. last night, the City of Ishpeming Police Department was dispatched to 635 Iron St. for the report of gun shots. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a drive-by shooting had occurred at that residence. The suspects fled the scene in a Buick that was later located abandoned by officers.

The City of Ishpeming Police Department is currently looking for the following subjects who are considered as people of interest. 24-year-old Brandon Lee Schiefel of Ishpeming, 29-year-old Michael Paul Fletcher Jr. of Marquette and 26-year-old Alicia Anne Kerkela of Ishpeming.

A search of the area was completed by officers with assistance from the Michigan State Police and the Marquette County Sheriff's Office. Several houses within the city were searched. Around 7:00 a.m. today, officers received a tip that the suspects in the shooting were hiding out in an apartment in the Phelps Square Apartments. Officers responded to the scene and conducted a search of the apartment and building and did not locate any of the subjects.

The City of Ishpeming Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting or whereabouts of the people of interest to contact their office at (906) 286-4416 or call 911.

The incident is under investigation at this time.