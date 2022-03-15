HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – Portage Health Foundation (PHF) announced it has released a request for proposals focusing on small grants. The maximum award for each applicant is $3,000, with a total of $20,000 available through the program. Grant applications are due April 8, 2022.

The request is open to any 501(c)(3) non-profit organization or local unit of government located in Baraga, Houghton, Keweenaw, or Ontonagon county.

The grants aim to support projects that will have an impact on community health and wellness while addressing the systemic health needs and risk factors of the broader community. PHF says it is hoped and desired that proposals seeking funding will have identified key components to support sustainability and/or systems change to ensure ongoing delivery of services to meet community need.

This is the sixth time this request for proposals has been released. In the last cycle, Ahmeek Village Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department, Canal Run, Chassell Township, City of Hancock, Keweenaw Family Resource Center, Village of Lake Linden, Ontonagon Community & School Recycling Initiative and Right Start Kids Academy were all awarded funds.

Following the April 8 application deadline, grants will be awarded by May 6, 2022. Eligibility requirements and RFP details can be found at phfgive.org/grants.

Interested parties can contact the PHF office by calling (906) 523-5920 or emailing info@phfgive.org.