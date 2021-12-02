Power outage in south Marquette following incident with tractor trailer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Central Dispatch confirmed an incident involving tractor trailer which knocked down power lines in the area of E Hampton St. and S Lake Street in Marquette in the area of the recently demolished power plant just before noon on Thursday.
Local 3 News has a crew on the scene. Marquette City Police have E Hampton St. blocked off at Front St.
Central dispatch could not say whether anyone was hurt.
Power outages are reported in the area. The public is advised to stay away from downed power lines and avoid the area until the situation is resolved.
Marquette Board of Light and Power is responding to the scene. You can report or view outages on their map and by calling 906-228-0300.
