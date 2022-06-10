BIG BAY, Mich. (WJMN) – Members of the Alger-Delta Cooperative Electric Association will experience a planned power outage later this month.

The outage will take place on Monday, June 20 beginning at 8 a.m. and lasting for approximately six hours. Alger-Delta Cooperative Electric Association says the outage will allow crew members to safely perform critical maintenance in the company’s Big Bay Substation.

Alger-Delta Cooperative Electric Association says members affected by the outage have been notified by an automated phone message and sent a postcard.

You can view outages as they happen here.