Preparing for U.P. Honor Flight: Mission XVI

Escanaba– Dozens of veterans gathered in Escanaba to prepare for their one day trip to Washington D.C. It’s part of mission 16 of the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight.

Veterans from World World Two, the Korean War, and The Vietnam War will leave early tomorrow morning to see the monuments dedicated to their service. The itinerary also includes stops at the Lincoln Memorial, the Navy Memorial and Air Force Memorial. Tonight’s reception was a meet and greet with food and entertainment.

Kim Knauf Wyckoff is the Vice President of the Upper Peninsula Honor Flight. She says, “For the veterans who don’t have a family member going as their guardian it’s a chance for them to meet their guardian and get to know them a little bit before tomorrow’s flight.”

Since 2005, the Honor Flight Network has taken over 100,000 veterans to their war memorial with no cost to the veterans. This year a total of 77 veterans will be on the flight.Two are from World War II, 22 are Korean War veterans, and 52 are from the Vietnam War.