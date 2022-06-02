SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will execute a prescribed burn in Schoolcraft County on Thursday.

The burn begins at 10:30 am in Seney Township in Schoolcraft County. The estimated size of the burn is 187 acres.

According to the DNR, the goal of the burn is to maintain grassy openings and promote blueberry growth for grouse and bears.

The DNR says prescribed burns are a way for it to keep lands and forests healthy. Burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions. They are done in cooperation with authorities and local units of government.

An additional burn is planned downstate in Bridgeton Township in Newaygo County. It will begin at 12:00 pm and is estimated to include 350 acres. DNR says its goal is to to maintain grassy openings for oak and coastal plain savanna habitat.

You can learn more about prescribed fires here and more about the DNR’s fire management activity here.