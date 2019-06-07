Prescribed burns scheduled today in Upper Peninsula

Two prescribed burns are scheduled today in the Upper Peninsula which will benefit wildlife and encourage growth of new trees.

Michigan Department of Natural Resources fire personnel will conduct a 115-acre burn in Schoolcraft County’s Seney Township to maintain forest openings for wildlife. They also will burn 18 acres in Baraga County’s Baraga Township to encourage germination of red oak seeds.

Check out the “Prescribed Burns,” story map, which takes a detailed look at how prescribed burns work, including stories, photos and videos.

Prescribed burns are one of the many ways the DNR keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government. Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns.

In addition to enhancing wildlife habitat, prescribed burns are used to help with forest regeneration, restore and maintain native plant life, control invasive plant species and reduce the risk of wildfires.

Burns sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.