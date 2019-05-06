Prusi speaks at Upper Peninsula SERA luncheon Video

ESCANABA-- Government issues that effect retiree pensions and medicare was a topic of discussion today at the bi-annual luncheon of the Upper Peninsula State Employee Retirees Association today.

Former Senator Mike Prusi, who is the Director of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Northern Michigan Office, was the guest speaker.

"On the important issues to our retirees is the retirement tax," said Tony Grundnoski, President, Upper Peninsula SERA. "Years ago we didn't pay taxes on retirement pensions. Now, some of us do and we're concerned with that always. We're always concerned with healthcare and the benefits that the state provides from us for healthcare."

"I think they're most interested in hearing about the repeal of the pension tax because the pension tax was applied to public pensions seven or eight years ago probably impacts everyone in this room, myself included," said Prusi.

Prusi also talked about the Governor Whitmer's budget, which included fuel taxes and Michigan roads.