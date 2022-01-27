ALGER, DELTA, MENOMINEE AND SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTIES, Mich. (WJMN) – Every five years, counties must review their Hazard Mitigation Plans. These are documents required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for communities to qualify for additional disaster planning and management grants.

Public input is being asked from people who live in Alger, Delta, Menominee and Schoolcraft counties.

“In our four counties, most of those are weather related,” said Ryan Carrig, Planning Assistant, Central Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Regional Commission. “Ice and snow and thunder and lightning storms. But, it includes things like wildfires and structural fires and hazardous material releases. So, the local emergency planning committees take all of that information and put it together and then we draft the plan into a program then, that local communities can take action from to apply for grants and make changes in the community for the better to prevent these kind of disasters from happening.”

Carrig gave some examples of these plans have been used in the past in U.P. communities.

“The Marquette County Hazard Mitigation Plan was used to apply for a FEMA grant to rebuild Lakeshore Boulevard and that money was funded by a pre-disaster mitigation grant,” said Carrig. “Other communities in our area have used them for sewer upgrades, getting generators, fixing shelter locations, fire fighter equipment and all sorts of other things.”

Click on your county below to review your county’s Hazard Mitigation Plan Draft.

Alger

Delta

Menominee

Schoolcraft

Comments on the draft will be accepted until February 14. Input can be submitted through email to Ryan Carrig at rcarrig@cuppad.org.