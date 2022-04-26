MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Two community forums will be held to gather public input on the redevelopment of the former Marquette hospital property near NMU’s campus. The Northern Michigan University Foundation (NMUF) announced Tuesday it will host the forums at the Northern Center on Tuesday, May 3 from from 2-3:30 p.m and the second from 5:30-7 p.m.

NMUF says attendees will receive an update on project progress thus far. They will also participate in polling activities and dialogue with other community members. Refreshments will be served at the forums.

NMUF and the UP Health System Marquette reached an agreement last fall for the university to purchase and explore making use of the property.

In March, NMUF announced it was seeking a Request for Qualifications for a master developer to partner with in the project. A committee through the NMUF Board of Trustees will seek to finalize a partnership with a developer in the near future, and if successful will seek to close the deal with UP Health System Marquette by May 31.

“The Northern Michigan University Foundation continues to focus its efforts on facilitating an outcome that will benefit NMU and the entire Marquette community,” said John List, chair of the NMU Foundation Board of Trustees. “Through our partnership with the City of Marquette, Marquette Redevelopment Authority, UP Health System – Marquette and many others, we have surpassed several critical milestones toward this outcome and continue to remain focused on aligning the resources and expertise to make this opportunity a reality. The NMU Foundation looks forward to an engaging conversation with community members about these efforts as well as receiving their insight for a successful path forward.”