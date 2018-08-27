Pure Michigan casting in Marquette this week

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pure Michigan, image courtesy MEDC

MARQUETTE - Ryan Hill Casting will be coming to Marquette to hold an open call for a well-known Michigan advertising campaign, which will showcase people from the Marquette area in a TV commercial.

According to a press release, the open call will be held on August 29th & 30th 2018 at the Staybridge Suites Marquette 855 W Washington St., Marquette, MI 49855 the from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. No prior experience is necessary. This open call is available to anyone ages 20 to 60-years-old. Talent will be seen on a walk-in basis. No specific wardrobe is required to audition. In addition, anyone who attends the casting call will be kept on file and considered for future advertising campaigns.

During the audition, there will not be any scripted lines. This audition will consist of movement in front of the camera involving actions such as walking, smiling and looking around while enjoying the surrounding scenery. Anyone can participate!

Individuals selected for the campaign must be available September 10th – 14th and will be needed for one day of filming. The audition is open to union (SAG) and non-union models and talent as well as anyone else that is interested. Audition timing preference will be given to SAG members.

The director will review all talent from the open call and make the final casting selections. Those selected for the campaign shoot will be notified by Sept.9th. Please do not contact Ryan Hill Casting to see if you have been selected.

