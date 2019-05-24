Pure Michigan Debuts Full Ambient Music Album, "Pure Sounds of Michigan"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Pure Michigan, image courtesy MEDC

LANSING, Mich. – Pure Sounds of Michigan, an ambient music album released by Pure Michigan is available in its entirety on michigan.org/puresounds and all major streaming platforms. Utilizing sounds from 10 iconic Michigan state parks, Pure Sounds of Michigan takes listeners on a sunrise-to-sunset tour of the state to both inspire travel to the state of Michigan and transport listeners to fond memories.

As part of the album’s release, Pure Michigan is collaborating with the Movement Music Festival, an annual techno music festival in downtown Detroit’s Hart Plaza Memorial Day Weekend (May 25-27) that draws thousands of global artists, fans and journalists together at one of the longest-running dance music events. Pure Michigan will sponsor the media tent, outfitted with iconic scenery from across the state, and the Pure Sounds of Michigan album and behind the scenes visuals will be played throughout the festival weekend.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Movement Music Festival as we release the full album of Pure Sounds of Michigan,” said Dave Lorenz, Vice President of Travel Michigan, part of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. “This event celebrates music as well as many of our Detroit and Michigan artists, drawing travelers to the city, giving them an opportunity to explore and enjoy all that it has to offer. Pure Sounds of Michigan will offer up a chance to experience the purest sounds of our state, creating a retreat in the middle of this iconic event.”

Coinciding with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources State Park Centennial celebration in 2019, the album was produced and released by Detroit-based Assemble Sound . The multi-faceted project has Michigan artists, companies, organizations and now Movement Music Festival in the mix.

“We are excited to be partnering with Pure Michigan on this project,” said Jason Huvaere of Paxahau, producers of Movement Music Festival. “Movement is committed to showcasing authentic electronic music and providing an experience unlike any other. It is fitting to showcase ambient albums like Pure Sounds of Michigan to display the incredible artists that created these tracks and the sounds of the state.”

A total of 10 Michigan state parks provided sounds that were captured in Pure Sounds of Michigan, by local composers and producers Blair French and Eddie Logix, including: Porcupine Mountains State Park, Tahquamenon Falls State Park, Mackinac Island, Petoskey State Park, Tawas Point State Park, Silver Lake State Park, Ludington State Park, South Higgins Lake State Park, Belle Isle and Warren Dunes State Park.

Previously, three singles from the album were released leading to today’s full album launch, including “Childhood Memories” by John Beltran, “Forest Trails” by Windy & Carl, and “The Rock” by Wajeed. A detailed look into the inspiration and process for the artists can be seen here: The Making of Pure Sounds of Michigan. The album’s full track list includes:

Conceptualized by Weber Shandwick Detroit, who works to help build the Pure Michigan brand through web, media, public relations and digital marketing, Pure Sounds of Michigan is a powerful reminder of the importance of nature, and a persuasive invitation to come explore the range of beauty that Michigan holds. The Pure Michigan brand was created by the Birmingham, Michigan office of McCann Detroit.

To learn more about the album, visit michigan.org/puresounds. To learn more about Michigan’s state park centennial, visit michigan.gov/stateparks100.