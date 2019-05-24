Purple Heart awarded in special ceremony

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE — The Purple Heart, a special United States Military dedication, was awarded at a ceremony this morning along with three other awards.

The Purple Heart is an award given to members of the United States Military who were either injured or killed while serving. Staff Sergeant Jason Jenkins was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries he suffered while fighting in the Iraq War.

“It’s speechless to be honest with you. Having a speech to try to say…how to sum it up is kind of hard at times because it really is one of those last things you can do for your country in a time of war,” says Jenkins.

Jenkins moved to Marquette after his retirement from the U.S. Military. He currently serves as Senior Vice Commander with the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 2, helping other veterans with injuries.

“From larger cities that I’m originally from, it’s kind of like ‘Oh you’re a vet and you’ve served, thank you’. Here it’s like ‘Thank you very much. Is there anything you need? Is there anything we can help with? Is there anything the home needs?’,” explains Jenkins.

Three 5th grade students from Negaunee were also awarded for their essays on what Memorial Day means to them. Aubrey Hill was awarded 1st place, Paige Hill 2nd place, and Rheana Nelson 3rd place. This morning, the winners read their essays to a room of veterans from the Jacobetti Home for Veterans as well as friends and family.

“All the veterans are like…should be honored because they did a lot for our country,” says Aubrey Hill.

The essay contest is a yearly event that encourages Negaunee 5th graders to learn more about the importance of Memorial Day and the sacrifice made by our armed forces.

“Seeing the young generation coming out and writing their essays and having such good thought process on what Memorial Day really is, is just awe-striking,” adds Jenkins.

Here is a segment from 1st place winner Aubrey Hill’s essay:

“To me, Memorial Day means honoring and remembering soldier who have fallen in war. It means respecting the soldiers who didn’t come home. I’m proud to be an American and thankful for my freedom and rights. On Memorial Day, we should always be thankful for the soldiers who shaped our history. The men and women who died in war didn’t die for nothing. They died for everyone’s freedom and this is why I respect them. This is what Memorial Day means to me.”