Put your creative writing skills to the test with UPPAA’s Short Story contest

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Publishers and Authors Association is hosting its annual Dandelion Cottage Short Story Contest for U.P. students.

There are two separate contests. Students in grades 9 through 12 are eligible for the high school contest. Students in grades 5 through 8 are eligible for the middle school contest. Each teacher can nominate two student authors to represent their school.

“Middle school students and high school students can talk to their English teachers at their school,” said Gretchen Preston, the vice president of the UPPAA. “Their English teachers should have all the information, or they can go on our website www.uppaa.org.”

The winning school in the senior division will host a traveling trophy for the following year. The first-place winner will receive $250, $100 for the second-place winner, and $50 for the third-place winner. There will be only one $150 first-place prize and medallion for the middle-grade winner. Winning entries will be published in the annual U.P. Reader.

The deadline is January 31, 2022. For more information, you can email Larry Buege at LSBuege@aol.com.

