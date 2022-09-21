NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – While many associate sled dog racing with the winter months, the annual Dryland Dash race has carved out a unique place in the UP amongst the UP200, Midnight Run, and Jack Pine 30 races in February.

You aren’t likely to find much snow at Negaunee Township Park in early fall, but on October 8 and 9 mushers and dogs will take part in rig, scooter, bike and canicross races with 1, 2, 4 and 6-dog teams through one and two mile courses as part of the 2022 Dryland Dash.

A few participants and their dogs took part in a bit of training at the park on Wednesday to prepare for the race in the coming weeks.

“We’ve actually had participation increase over the years for this,” said Ross Anthony, Treasurer for the UP Sled Dog Association. “We’ve actually got some some mushers that have participated in the UP 200 or the Midnight Run and Jack Pine 30, which are snow events. And they come out and part of their training is doing this and it’s an opportunity for them to get out and get close to their dogs and get some training in. They’ve done a great job over the last 5, 6, 7 years of really revamping the facilities here, and it’s a beautiful place and the trails are beautiful.”

Volunteers for the event are still needed, especially to be placed along the trail to help guide racing groups along the route. To get involved, check out the volunteer section or the contact section on the UP200 website.

You can learn more about the Dryland Dash here.