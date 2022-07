UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The rainy weather is putting a damper on fireworks festivities in some U.P. towns this Independence Day.

Marquette Area Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration Committee announced around 9:00 p.m. on Monday night that their fireworks display at Mattson Lower Harbor Park has been postponed. It is rescheduled for Tuesday, July 5 at dusk.

In Delta County, City of Gladstone announced that their show is also postponed. It is rescheduled for Saturday, July 9.