Rallies held for Republican candidates

ESCANABA-- With four days to go until the November 6th General Election, the Republican Campaign Headquarters in Escanaba was filled with candidates and supporters ready to vote on Tuesday.

The candidates at today's rally focused on moving Michigan forward.

"I work for the 90,000 people of Dickinson, Delta, and Menominee counties in the Michigan House of Representatives and was elected the first time two years ago when we got President Donald Trump elected because he won right here in Michigan," said State Representative Beau LaFave. "You know, we made great strides over the last eight years in Michigan? Does anybody remember 15-percent unemployment in the last decade? Do we want to go back to that? Do we want to go forward to a time where our kids don't have to flee the Upper Peninsula to get a job?"

"A funny thing happened in 2010. We elected Gov. Snyder," said Candidate for Lieutenant Governor, Lisa Posthumus Lyons. "We elected the Republican House, the Republican Senate to roll up our sleeves and get the job done," said Look at this comeback. We're at four-percent record low unemployment levels. Our families have comeback. We are investing the most than we've ever had in our state's history. In education, in infrastructure. We've put a high emphasis on connecting our veterans, our heroes with services that they need and deserve."

"Okay Michigan, are we gonna go forward or are we gonna go backward," said Gubernatorial Candidate and Attorney General, Bill Schuette. "Well ladies and gentlemen, we're not going backwards we are going forward."

Other get-out-the-vote rallies around the U.P. today include Marquette and Houghton. Tomorrow these rallies will also be held in Ironwood at 1 p.m. (CDT) at Comfort Inn & Suites meeting room and Iron Mountain at 5 p.m. (CDT) at Iron Mountain Campaign Headquarters.