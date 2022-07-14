MUNISING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The National Parks Service (NPS) is reminding visitors to be cautious when spending time in nature after one person was brought to the hospital from Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post Thursday, NPS says park rangers and volunteers from Superior High Angle Rescue Professionals rescued a person on Wednesday after they were injured at the base of Miners Falls. The person was found with a possible broken leg and was later transported to the hospital.

NPS shared the following in the post on the importance of practicing caution when exploring:

While visiting the park, it is important to stick to designated trails and not go beyond the fences at overlooks. Many areas with overlooks have fences to ensure safety of visitors, especially in areas with tall cliffs. Staying on trails and within fenced areas at overlooks not only keeps individuals safe, it also protects many of the sensitive plants and ecosystems in the surrounding forests. #RecreateResponsibly

To learn more about tips on staying safe when visiting Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, check out the NPS website here.