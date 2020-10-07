Red Cross blood donation opportunities across the U.P. in October

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the American Red Cross is in need of blood and platelet donors to help ensure blood is on the shelves for breast cancer patients and others who rely on transfusions for survival.

Those who come to give on October 15 through November 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card.

Below are the following dates and locations across the Upper Peninsula:

Delta County: Escanaba 10/15/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln; 10/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln

Escanaba 10/15/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln; 10/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln Dickinson County: Kingsford 10/20/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 395 Hamilton; 10/21/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 395 Hamilton

Kingsford 10/20/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 395 Hamilton; 10/21/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 395 Hamilton Gogebic County: Bessemer 10/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bessemer VFW, VFW Hall, 605 W. Lead St.

Bessemer 10/29/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bessemer VFW, VFW Hall, 605 W. Lead St. Iron County: Crystal Falls 10/22/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 20 S 5th Street

Crystal Falls 10/22/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 20 S 5th Street Menominee County: Menominee 10/5/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 923 5th Street; 10/6/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 923 5th Street; in Stephenson on 10/14/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., American Legion, W5544 River Rd.

Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.