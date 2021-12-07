Red Cross schedules blood drives across the Upper Peninsula

ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The American Red Cross says they are seeing a historically low supply of blood and donors are needed this time of year.

The American Red cross supplies 40% of the country’s blood. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting their webiste, or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for individuals who have gotten a flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine or booster as long as they are symptom free.

All individuals who give blood between December 17 and January 2 will receive a Red Cross long sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment ahead of time and follow additional precautions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The following opportunities are available for giving blood:

Delta County

Escanaba: 12/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln

Escanaba: 12/10/2021: 10:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Delta Plaza Mall, 301 N Lincoln

Dickinson County

Kingsford: 12/21/2021: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., MidTown Mall, Midtown Mall, 1108 S. Stephenson Ave

Gogebic County

Bessemer: 1/6/2022: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Bessemer High School, 100 W Lead St

Ironwood: 12/15/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Memorial Building, 213 S Marquette St

Marenisco: 1/5/2022: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Lake Gogebic Volunteer Fire Dept, N10605 State Highway M64

Menominee County