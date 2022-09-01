(WJMN) – Disasters can happen anywhere and anytime, and with the environmental impacts of climate change, we are experiencing more frequent and intense weather events than ever before.

September is National Preparedness Month and the American Red Cross of Wisconsin is urging everyone to get ready for these emergencies.

“While it’s nice out, I know folks are maybe thinking about vacations and school is coming up and all of that but this is just one of those good things to have ahead of time because we do see, just in the U.P. in the last eight months alone we’ve had 141 folks displaced by fires,” said Justin Kern, communications director of the American Red Cross of Wisconsin. “That’s the most common fire folks face, and really with kind of in the current climate more people are being affected by disasters. 40 percent of people in the United States live in a county that’s been affected by a climate-related disaster last year. So this is becoming more common so as prepared as people can be they’ll be ready for whatever may come.”

The American Red Cross has three simple steps to help to keep your family safe during disasters.

Step one, prepare a kit. Build your emergency kit with a gallon of water per person, per day, non-perishable food, a flashlight, and a battery-powered radio. Also include a first aid kit, medications, supplies for infants or pets, a multi-purpose tool, and personal hygiene items. And don’t forget to add copies of important papers, cell phone chargers, blankets, maps of the area, and emergency contact information.

Step two, make a plan. Plan what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and what to do if you have to evacuate. Make sure to coordinate your plan with your child’s school, your work, and your community’s emergency plans. Don’t forget to include your pets in your emergency plans, as well.

And step three, stay informed. Find out what emergency situations may occur where you live, work, and go to school. And how you will get important information, such as evacuation orders.

For more information on how you can be prepared for disasters, you can visit redcross.org/prepare.