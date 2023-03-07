MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Webster’s Dictionary defines Remarkable as… an adjective, meaning worthy of being or likely to be noticed, especially as being uncommon, or extraordinary.

A designation that truly represents Sue Legalley. Her interest in improving the lives of Upper Peninsula residents is sincere, and genuine, and comes from a place of utter humility. Her impact on our community is immeasurable…She is one of the invaluable, driving forces behind The Marquette YMCA, Lake Superior Life Care & Hospice, and the Beacon House, to name a few. One of her most ardent followers, friend, and co-worker is Mary Tavernini-Dowling.

“When I heard the word remarkable woman this woman Sue lagalley came to my mind immediately. Everything about this woman is truly remarkable. What she does with her life, what she’s done with her talents and skills, and how she lives every day. The people she cares for and just how she lives her life are truly remarkable.”

Sue operates quietly behind the scenes, avoiding the limelight whenever possible. She is however the foundation of so many causes that enrich our community. When Sue sees a need, she goes after it with a fervor seldom seen in a civic leader. Sue has an innate ability to recognize a need in the community and then quickly find the proper solution.

“I would say there are 1000s and 1000s of people in the Upper Peninsula who have been touched by Sue without them ever knowing her name. Again, only her heart leads her to help others.” Said Tavernini-Dowling.

Everything Sue takes on is done so on behalf of the health and welfare of others. From providing a cost-free sanctuary to those mired in an extended hospital stay to providing angels on earth who comfort those dealing with end-of-life issues, to providing a safe haven for children after school. Sue Legalley touches many hearts.

“She is respected, she is loved. Her kindness alone wins. People over but she has a very quiet, powerful influence. She knows how to use her personal wealth. She knows how to use her personal power in ways that are never ever for any reason except to get the job done.” Said Tavernini-Dowling.

Sue grew up in a small Wisconsin town where giving back was one of many essential family values.

“I was raised in a family where giving back was really important. My parents taught those values I was raised in a wonderful church family where that was a part of who and what we were we always had these types of projects, various projects. People are better when they help other people. People are when you can step outside who you are and focus on someone else. You’re a much better person. “Said Sue Legalley.

To say that The Beacon House wouldn’t exist without Sue’s involvement is an understatement. From inception to reality, Sue has been there, every step of the way.

“We identified the need. We saw that it was there people were laundering their clothes in the bathrooms of the hospital and it just wasn’t a good situation. And it’s proven that people heal faster, are much more aware when they’ve got loved ones close by.”

With her quiet grace and dignity, There is rarely a challenge Sue can’t overcome. From the multiple boards she sits on to the individuals who rely on her guidance, Sue is the very definition of community involvement. And one of the truly remarkable women of the Upper Peninsula.

Each Tuesday in March, we will feature one of our four finalists, then on March 29, during a special broadcast, we’ll announce the winner for 2023.