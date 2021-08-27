Rent, mortgage assistance available for those facing eviction

Escanaba, Mich. (WJMN) — With the end of the Federal Eviction Moratorium, the Salvation Army said it is stepping up to assist families in the Escanaba and Marquette areas who are facing homelessness.

“These are unprecedented times, and many families who have been affected by loss of jobs, or cutback in hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic need additional help as we get back to the new normal,” Cpt. Doug Winters, Regional Coordinator for The Salvation Army in the central U.P, said. “This is a practical way to combat homelessness by keeping people in their homes.”

This assistance, made available through the EFSP-CARES Act, will help combat the burden placed on the seasonal homeless sheltering program in Escanaba administered by The Salvation Army, along with the shelters in Marquette County by reducing the number of people left without housing.

The Salvation Army’s National office issued a statement Friday regarding the ending of the federal eviction moratorium:

“On behalf of the 30 million people we serve in the United States each year, The Salvation Army believes that the most important action we can take to assist vulnerable individuals is to help keep them in their homes to prevent a new wave of homelessness. Currently, the federal government estimates that 1.2 million households are ‘very likely’ to face eviction for the nonpayment of rent over the next two months. In addition, The Salvation Army has seen increased requests for financial services over the past 18 months that indicate an already strained population of people in need. The distribution of federal aid intended to help them has moved slowly, and social service organizations are working with reduced resources. Despite these factors, The Salvation Army is committed to assisting everyone who comes through our doors, and we ask those who can help us ensure hope marches on for the most vulnerable in our communities after the eviction moratorium ends.”

Federal guidelines must be followed to disburse these funds. Participants must have filed with DHHS SER and have other specific documentation. To facilitate this assistance, The Salvation Army is asking residents to email: WUM.Escanaba@usc.salvationarmy.org.

Phone calls cannot be accepted for the CARES funding due to the documentation requirements. The Salvation Army will email residents with a list of required documentation, which includes the DHHS letter, a signed lease statement, a copy of a state issued ID and other information. Only after all the required information is collected and sent in, an appointment will be set up to discuss eligibility. A family budget will also be discussed at this time.

Those who would like to help can donate by sending a check to The Salvation Army, 3001 South 5th Ave., Escanaba, MI 49829 or The Salvation Army, 1009 W. Baraga Ave., Marquette, MI 49855. Online donations can be made at our website at SAescanaba.org or SAmarquette.org and select “Donate Now.” Online donations are allocated to The Salvation Army unit in the zip code of the donor.