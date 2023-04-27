MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Even though most of the snow has melted, parts of the U.P. are still in danger of flooding. Michigan State Police and other state and local agencies are urging anyone affected by recent flooding, especially those in the western counties to report their damage to the state by calling 211. An accurate count of the damages will determine the level of aid the Upper Peninsula will receive from FEMA during this state of emergency. Michigan State Police Lt. Mark Giannunzio says that underreporting or failure to do so can end up costing other areas of the Upper Peninsula funds needed from FEMA.

“Even though the water levels over on the west end are receding quite a bit, we’re still seeing a lot of damage,” said Lt. Giannunzio. “So, we really want residents over in those areas that are experiencing flood damage to contact one of the websites that we’ve provided to report those damages. We’re going to be requesting funding from FEMA the federal government for infrastructure costs and damages. So, it’s really important that residents over in these areas report to 211 the damages that they’re sustaining that the residents.”

Lt. Giannunzio goes on to remind people that even if the damage is hidden below the water line, you should continue to report your damage. Even if you already reported damage, you could do so repeatedly until all the damage is revealed.