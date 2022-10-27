MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A report from the Department of the Attorney General was released on Thursday by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel documenting allegations of abuse that took place in the Marquette Catholic Diocese.

The list includes 44 priests, 38 of whom were employed or incardinated by the Marquette Diocese, and includes name of priests against which there were allegation of sexual misconduct against children or adults since January 1, 1950.

The report, which can be read in full here, includes all of the information obtained from the Department of Attorney General tip line, victim interviews, police investigations, open-source media, paper documents seized from the Diocese, and electronic documents found on the Diocesan computers, as well as reports of allegations disclosed by the Diocese, according to a release from Nessel.

Nessel says the list of priests comes from information gathered following a search warrant executed against the Diocese of Marquette on October 3, 2018. Nessel’s office is partnering with Michigan State Police during the investigation, which includes all seven of the Catholic Diocese within Michigan.

The report on the Marquette Diocese is the first of the seven to be released. In total, 52 tips regarding the Marquette Diocese have been collected over the course of the investigation, 16 of which were provided by the Diocese of Marquette.

220 boxes of paper documents were seized in the investigation, and approximately 74,000 documents have been reviewed concerning the Marquette Diocese as well as 861,686 electronic documents.

The Diocese of Marquette is holding a press conference this afternoon in response to the release of the report. You can watch the conference here.

Local 3 will have more information on the story on our 6 p.m. newscast.