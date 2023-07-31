NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – An incident Monday afternoon ends safely after rescue crews responded to Teal Lake in Negaunee.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Monday. Michigan State Police (MSP), The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, and Negaunee Police all responded. A rescue boat was sent across the lake and picked up a few people. No one was hurt.

MSP tells us a concerned passerby called in for a swimmer in distress. They found no one in distress and say everyone is safe.

It’s unclear at this time what exactly happened, but we did observe several people being escorted safely back to shore.