ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Ishpeming Fire Department is working to learn the cause of an early Monday morning fire.

Authorities were called to the 700 block of Pine Street just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters observed flames shooting from a window in the back of the duplex.

Crews were able to contain the fire in about 15 minutes after arriving on scene. The flames were contained to the first floor of the building. Firefighters remained on scene for nearly two hours, making sure the fire was under control.

People were home at the time of the fire. Everyone was able to get out safely. One person was taken to the hospital for difficulty breathing.

Pigs-N-Heat and the Red Cross will be assisting the residents.