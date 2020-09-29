Restrictions for deer checking stations and CWD testing this firearm deer hunting season

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – Firearm deer hunting season is November 15 – 30 and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says there are some changes that hunters need to know about this year.

One of those is restrictions to deer checking stations. John Pepin with the Michigan DNR says four of them will be completely closed this season. Others will have restricted times. To find restrictions for your preferred location, click here.

Chronic Wasting Disease testing will also be different this year. Only deer hunted in the CWD core surveillance area will be allowed to get the free testing. In the Upper Peninsula, that is parts of Delta, Dickinson and Menominee counties.

If people outside of that area want to get their deer tested their is a lab in Wisconsin where they can do it for a cost. As of now, Michigan DNR says there has only been one positive case of CWD in the U.P.

All of the information on hunting can be found in the 2020 Michigan Hunting Digest.

