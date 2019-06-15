Retiring American flags on Flag Day

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:

There was a special ceremony tonight in the Upper Peninsula in honor of Flag Day.

The Lillian Larson American Legion Post 114 in Greenwood held an event tonight.

They had collected about 120 old flags and held a ceremony to retire the flags by burning them.

The way it works is each flag is lowered into a burning barrel.

John Tyrrell is the commander of the American Legion Post 114. He says, “It is honor and respect not only for our flag and our country, our veterans and all of the citizens of this nation.”

Some examples of a flag that is ready to be retired are if it’s tattered, torn or dirty.

The American Legion Post 114 is a drop off location for old flags.

