Return North Professional Careers Fair to take place virtually in May

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – MTEC SmartZone, Innovate Marquette SmartZone and Sault Ste. Marie Economic Development Corporation will host the fifth annual Return North Professional Careers Fair online in May.

Return North, presented by TriMedia Environmental and Engineering, aims to attract alumni, former residents and friends of the Upper Peninsula back to the region. The collaborative effort connects job seekers with local, hiring companies and supports the attraction and retention of quality professionals in the area.

Local professionals as well as those looking to relocate to the Upper Peninsula are welcome to join in the free networking event. Companies interested in participating should register online. The cost of employers is $200 per company or organization. The virtual event will use the Career Fair Plus Platform.

Businesses located in the Upper Peninsula as well as companies with open remote positions are encouraged to participate.

“I am a boomerang Yooper myself and can’t wait to talk with others looking to come back to the area,” said Tom Anthos, President of TriMedia. “I returned north from the Chicago market to be part of a small Environmental Engineering start-up. Alongside my business partner, we have since taken TriMedia to the next level and have offices in six states, with our corporate office still located in Marquette.”

Anthos, a local entrepreneur, is well aware of the value and allure that the U.P. brings.

“I knew if I put my time and effort into this community the investment would pay off,” said Anthos. “The people that I work with are some of the smartest and most talented in their respective fields. I find life in the U.P. is rich in a way that is seldom found elsewhere, with a connection to the community, nature, and my family.”

To RSVP as an individual or employer visit www.return-north.com. The event will take place Thursday, May 20 between 3:00 and 6:00 P.M. Eastern Standard Time.