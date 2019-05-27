Road repairs begin tomorrow in Marquette

According to the City of Marquette, the ongoing Street Improvement Project will get underway as Payne & Dolan, Inc. will begin milling on Tuesday, May 28. Paving will begin on Wednesday, June 5.

All work is scheduled to take place under flag control or temporary closure to through traffic.

The dates below are approximate and, due to weather and other circumstances, the milling and paving schedule may shift slightly.

Note temporary “No Parking” signs that will precede the milling and paving.

Follow all traffic and detour signing.

The milling & paving hours of operation will start around 7 a.m. and continue through 7 p.m., or as needed.

The following is a sequence of the planned schedule and the approximate dates for milling and paving.



MILLING

Tuesday, May 28

• Pioneer Road (McClellan west towards waste facility)

• Third Street (Mather to Fisher)

• Ridge Street (Sixth to Seventh)

• Ohio Street (Front to Third)



Wednesday, May 29

• Prospect Street (Third to Fourth)

• Magnetic Street (Front to Cul de Sac)

• Park Street (Lee to Seventh)



Thursday, May 30

• Pine Street (Kaye to Fair and Fair to North of Lakeshore Entrance)



Friday, May 31

• Lincoln Avenue (College to Center)



Monday, June 3

• Kimber Avenue (Mildred to Fair)

• Jenny Lane (South End to North End)

• Huntington Street (Granite to Jenny Lane)



Tuesday, June 4

• Wright Street (Ontario to City Limits)



Wednesday, June 5

• Wright Street (Ontario to City Limits)

• McClellan Avenue (U.S. 41 to Washington)



Thursday, June 6

• McClellan Avenue (U.S. 41 to Washington)



ASPHALT PAVING

Wednesday, June 5

• Pioneer Road (McClellan west towards waste facility)

• Third Street (Mather to Fisher)

• Ridge (Sixth to Seventh)

• Ohio (Front to Third)



Thursday, June 6

• McClellan Avenue (U.S. 41 to Washington)



Friday, June 7

• Wright Street (Ontario to City Limits)



Monday, June 10

• Wright Street (Ontario to City Limits)



Tuesday, June 11

• Jenny Lane (South End to North End)

• Huntington Street (Granite to Jenny Lane)

• Kimber Avenue (Mildred to Fair)

• Lincoln Avenue (College to Center)



Wednesday, June 12

• Lincoln Avenue (College to Center)

• Pine Street (Kaye to Fair and Fair to North of Lakeshore Entrance)



Thursday, June 13

• Magnetic Street (Front Street to Cul de Sac)

• Prospect Street (Third to Fourth)



Friday, June 14

• Park Street (Lee to Seventh)



