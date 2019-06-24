Rosewood Walkway transforms in honor of Art Week

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE– It’s Art Week in Marquette. And for the third year in a row, Rosewood Walkway in the downtown area has transformed into a colorful masterpiece.

“It’s called Woodland Spectrum,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, Events and Promotions Coordinator, Marquette Downtown Development Authority. “And it’s a collaboration with artist Elizabeth Howe. So way back, early spring, late winter, we met up with her and started kind of brainstorming on something fun and new to put in the Rosewood Walkway.”

The walkway features colorful trees, a rainbow canopy and woodland creatures. Marquette Downtown Development Authority says having something like this invites the community to interact with the art.

“You can walk through, you can get your picture taken with it,” said Laase-McKinney. “It’s just a really lovely thing and it just puts a smile on your face.”

The week is full of other activities too.

“The Arts and Culture Center has almost every night this week a different band playing at the Marquette Commons,” said Laase-McKinney. “So definitely check that out. There’s a wide, wide variety of music being played there whether it be the Marquette Symphony Orchestra, the city band.”