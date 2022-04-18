MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Salvation Army of Marquette and Delta Counties have announced plans to lift some restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of May.

The Salvation Army says it will bring back its Client Choice Pantry Service at all locations in the counties, as well as its dine-in Lunch Program at its Marquette and Escanaba Corps locations, on May 2, 2022. Drive-up service will remain available, as well.

“We are excited to offer Client Choice again for our pantry services”, said Captain Marie Lewis of The Salvation Army Marquette County. “Client Choice gives clients a grocery store experience, allowing them to choose foods their families like to eat. Clients can either choose to come through the pantry for Client Choice options or continue with the drive-up, pre-boxed pantry items.”

The Salvation Army says ‘to-go’ lunches will no longer be offered to the public as part of the dine-in Lunch Program, but food service to local shelters will continue.

“What we missed is the interaction with our clients,” said Regional Coordinator, Captain Doug Winters, “our clients missed the fellowship that came with breaking bread together.”

For more information on the Lunch Program or the Pantry Service Program you are encouraged to call The Salvation Army Escanaba location at (906) 786-0590 or the Marquette location at (906) 226-2241.