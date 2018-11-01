Sasawin Safe Haven helps people, pets

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

There's a program in the Upper Peninsula that allows people to escape domestic violence or sexual assault situations without having to worry about leaving their pets behind.

The project is called Sasawin Safe Haven.

It's a partnership between the Women's Center in Marquette, UPAWS and Northern Michigan University.

Many places that help survivors of domestic violence do not allow pets. The animals often get abused in these situations too.

Plus, the abuser sometimes uses the pet to keep the man or woman from leaving.

Cindi DePetro with Sasawin Safe Haven says, "If you don't come back I will hurt your animal. If you don't come back I'm going to give your animal away. Come back your animal misses you. One woman once said I would never leave my pet behind like I wouldn't leave my children behind."

Sasawin Safe Haven helps get pets into a foster home so the person or family can leave the abusive environment.

So far, about 50 animals have been helped including dogs, cats, lizards and a horse.

Dr. Helen Kahn with Sasawin Safe Haven says, "Anything that we can do to prevent abuse and prevent cruelty and take care of animals which we have who have been abused anything like that is really important to me."

Sasawin is an Ojibwe word meaning nesting or home.

Volunteers are needed to be foster homes for the animals especially people who can take in cats.

There's no cost to the survivors and supplies are provided for the volunteer foster homes.

For information on being a foster home for animals call the Women's Center at 906-225-1346.

People who need to use the services of Sasawin Safe Haven should call the Harbor House at 906-226-6611.