Sawyer adds afternoon flight to Chicago

Local News

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Sawyer International Airport_-6199108578453598616

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

MARQUETTE Sawyer International Airport (SAW) has announced an additional flight to and from Chicago as of June 6.

Sawyer will continue the daily flight to Minneapolis St. Paul (MSP) through SkyWest Airlines (operating as Delta Air) and two flights to Detroit (DTW), as well as two non-stop flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) on American Airlines.  

“We are excited to announce this additional flight to our schedule for summer travelers.” said Jody Lindberg, Marketing and Development with Sawyer International Airport.  

Visit http://www.sawyerairport.com/ for more information on upcoming flight schedules and other available travel services. 

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story