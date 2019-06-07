Sawyer adds afternoon flight to Chicago

Follow @WJMN_Local3

MARQUETTE – Sawyer International Airport (SAW) has announced an additional flight to and from Chicago – as of June 6.

Sawyer will continue the daily flight to Minneapolis – St. Paul (MSP) through SkyWest Airlines (operating as Delta Air) and two flights to Detroit (DTW), as well as two non-stop flights to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) on American Airlines.

“We are excited to announce this additional flight to our schedule for summer travelers.” said Jody Lindberg, Marketing and Development with Sawyer International Airport.