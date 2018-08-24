SBA Deadline for Michigan Private NonProfit Organizations is Oct. 1

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ATLANTA – The U.S. Small Business Administration is reminding eligible Private NonProfit organizations (PNP)s in Michigan of the Oct. 1 deadline to submit disaster loan applications for physical damages caused by severe storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides on June 16 - 18, 2018.

PNPs located in the following counties are eligible to apply: Gogebic, Houghton and Menominee in Michigan.

PNPs that do not provide critical services of a governmental nature may be eligible to apply for low-interest rate disaster loans. Examples of eligible non-critical PNP organizations include, but are not limited to, food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools and colleges.

The SBA also offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans to help meet working capital needs, such as ongoing operating expenses to PNP organizations. Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance is available regardless of whether the organization suffered any physical property damage.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoan.sba.gov. Additional information on the SBA disaster loan program and application process can be obtained by calling SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Loan applications can be downloaded from www.sba.gov.

Completed applications should be returned to a recovery center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. The filing deadline to submit applications for physical property damage is Oct. 1, 2018.

The deadline to submit economic injury applications is May 2, 2019.