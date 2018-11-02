School safety grants headed to Upper Peninsula

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

State Rep. Beau LaFave this week welcomed the announcement of $25 million in grants to improve school building safety across Michigan -- including money specifically for Upper Peninsula schools.

“Absolutely nothing is more important than the safety and protection of our kids,” said LaFave, of Iron Mountain. “These grants will help schools take steps to make their buildings safer and more secure – and that’s something everyone should embrace.”

LaFave has been a leader in school safety initiatives, and voted in favor of the money used for the grants announced this week by the Michigan State Police. The grants will help schools buy equipment and technology to improve building security.

Some of the grant recipients in LaFave’s Michigan House district include Breitung Township School District ($217,990), Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District ($163,868 with a required match), Norway-Vulcan Area Schools ($9,053) and Bishop Baraga Catholic School ($24,860). Several other schools across the Upper Peninsula are also receiving grants through the competitive process.

Overall, the Department of State Police awarded $25 million divided among more than 180 schools and districts across Michigan.