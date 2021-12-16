UPPER PENINUSLA, Mich. (WJMN) – Following a rumored TikTok challenge that could be harmful to students attending school on Friday, December 17. It’s vague on what exactly the challenge includes, but schools across the nation and right here in the U.P. are issuing statements to their school communities. Some districts are reporting that the challenge could include bringing weapons to school.

As a safety precaution, Sault Ste. Marie Area Schools, Gladstone Area Schools, Escanaba Public Schools, Rapid River Public Schools and Mid Peninsula Public Schools have canceled classes on December 17. Many of the schools are saying that they understand if the families do not feel comfortable with having their children attend school that day.

The schools that will still be open on Friday are saying that they want the students and their families to know that they are aware of this trend and are working with their local law enforcement.

Below are statements from schools around the Upper Peninsula. As schools issue updates, Local 3 News will provide those details in this web story.