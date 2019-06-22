Search continues for 2019 state Christmas tree

Follow @WJMN_Local3

The state of Michigan – and especially the U.P. – is full of beautiful trees…and one of those will be the perfect tree to be center stage over the holidays at the state Capitol building in Lansing!

This is the 2018 tree for the 34th Annual Silver Bells in the City. It came from Alpena…but, 23 of the trees since 1989 came from the U.P. In fact, four out of the last five trees have come from the U.P., including this one from Stephenson in 2017 and this one from Sault Ste. Marie in 2016.

To be considered, trees should be:

TYPE: Spruce or fir

SIZE: At least 60 feet tall with a maximum crown of 24 feet and maximum trunk diameter of 30 inches

ACCESS: Easy access to the road with no interference from wires

COST: Available at no cost

The deadline for tree nominations is August 15.

Individuals who wish to nominate a tree are asked to send their name, telephone number, a photograph of the tree and information about its size and location to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov, or by mail to:

Christmas Tree Search

Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget

Building Operations Division

P.O. Box 30026

Lansing, MI 48909



“We are looking for help from Michiganders to select the perfect tree,” explained DTMB Director Trish Foster. “As people are traveling the state this summer we ask them to be on the lookout for that one tree that would look great adorned in lights in front of the Capitol this winter.”

The tree will be harvested in late October and will be part of a mid-November tree lighting at the annual Silver Bells in the City celebration.

2014 TREE: A 63-foot blue spruce from the city of Kingsford was chosen as the state’s 29th Christmas tree. The 2014 tree was harvested, at no cost to the owners, Bill and Helen Bjorkman, in Kingsford on Thursday, Oct. 30. This is the 20th time that the state tree has been selected from the Upper Peninsula.

2015 TREE: A 66-foot spruce from the western Upper Peninsula was Michigan’s 30th official Christmas tree. The spruce, which was growing in Wakefield, was donated by Florence Daniels in memory of her husband, the late Jim Daniels. For 30 years, Mr. Daniels was a teacher for the Wakefield School System and coached basketball, track and football. Throughout his career, he received many honors, including U.P. Coach of the Year, and he was inducted into the U.P. Sports Hall of Fame. Wakefield is 10 miles east of Ironwood and the Wisconsin border. It’s the 21st time the official tree has been selected from the Upper Peninsula.

2016 TREE: A blue spruce from Sault Ste. Marie was Michigan’s 31st official Christmas tree. The tree, which was chosen by staff from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, was just under 50 feet tall. It was donated by Al Farrish. It had been growing in his yard on East Ninth Avenue, which is about two miles south of the St. Marys River and Soo Locks. It was the 22nd time the official tree has been selected from the Upper Peninsula.

2017 TREE: A spruce tree from Stephenson was Michigan’s 32nd official Christmas tree. The tree, which was just over 60 feet tall, was being donated by William Winter and his grandson Alex Stevens. This was the 23rd time the official tree has been selected from the Upper Peninsula.