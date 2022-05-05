NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County Sheriff’s Office says it has received a missing person complaint for Jacob William Maki (41) of Negaunee.

Maki was last seen leaving his residence on Oak Street in a grey 2006 Ford Focus on Monday, May 2 between 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm. Maki is 5’09” and around 175 lbs, with grey and brown hair and blue eyes. Maki was last seen wearing blue framed eye glasses, a green jacket, jeans, and a ball cap with an Ore Dock or Black Rocks brewery logo.

The 2006 Ford Focus was located on flat Rock Road near Koski Lake Road in Ely Township on Tuesday, May 3 at about 4:53 pm. The vehicle was found rolled on its side and unoccupied.

Marquette County Search and Rescue is currently searching for Maki and plan to utilize tracking dogs.

The public is asked to avoid the area around Flat Rock Road and Koski Lake Road area to avoid scent contamination.

Anyone that may have seen Maki or has information that would help in the search is asked to call Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (906) 225-8441.

Marquette County Sheriff’s Office posted the following photo of Maki to its Facebook page: